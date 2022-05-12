Garuda will be out in theatres on May 20

By Express News Service

Dhanakumar’s Garuda, which has been in the making since 2017, is finally set to hit the screens on May 20. According to the makers, Garuda was delayed by the pandemic like many other films. However, the film’s lead actor and producer Siddharth Mahesh say it was an advantage in a way. “We had completed shooting just before locked down, and we had plans to release in 2020.

However, we could not go as per plan. On the plus side, this gave us time to rework the film. We had more time for post-production. We improvised on the graphics and editing. Music was improvised too by Raghu Dixit,” says Siddharth. Garuda, made under the Orange Pixels banner, also stars Ashika Ranganath, Aindrita Ray, and Kamna Jethmalani, among others in the lead cast.