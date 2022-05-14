STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honeymoon to stream on Voot Select from May 20

The six-episode series starring Nagabhusana and Sanjana Anand talks about an unconventional Indian marriage

Published: 14th May 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is set to present an endearing and unconventional take on arranged marriages with the Kannada series, Honeymoon. The series will stream on Voot Select from May 20. The series stars Nagabhushana, Sanjana Anand, Pawan Kumar, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Anand Ninasam and Archana Kotige in prominent roles. Shivarajkumar launched the trailer of Honeymoon on Thursday, and said that the show will entertain audiences across all age groups. “There are so many good Kannada stories waiting to be told and so many storytellers waiting to be recognised. The story of Honeymoon excited me and since my daughter (Niveditha) was also involved in this project, I went ahead and provided my full support.”  

Written by Nagabhushana as a six-episode series, Honeymoon is backed by Shivarajkumar’s Shri Mutthu Cine Services. The plot explores an unconventional marriage of a timid man and an outspoken dominant woman, and what happens when they go on one unforgettable honeymoon. 

“Comedy is my strength. During my initial days, I used to create digital content on my YouTube channel called KEB. This helped me bag Honeymoon. We had many memorable moments during the shoot,” said Naghabhushan.

Talking about her role in the series, Sanjana said, “Getting under the skin of the character for Honeymoon was quite exciting. She likes living life on her own terms. Her highly opinionated nature makes it difficult for her to adjust to an arranged marriage setup, which is the situation in most Indian households. The honeymoon phase plays very different roles in arranged marriages and love marriages. Our show has portrayed the need for this private time in arranged marriages.”

