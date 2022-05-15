STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rappers Chandan Shetty and All Ok team up for Kaaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane

Two well-known Kannada rap singers -Chandan Shetty and All Ok - team up for Anil Kumar's Kaaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane.

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Two well-known Kannada rap singers -Chandan Shetty and All Ok - team up for Anil Kumar’s Kaaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane. The film features senior actors -- Rangayana Raghu, Tabla Nani, and Ravi Shankar -- in the lead roles and Chikkanna in a pivotal role. The two singers have rendered their voices to a peppy song. Titled Bang Bang Bangkok, the song has gone viral on social media.

Anil Kumar has conceived a subject on human values. The film, set in the 50s, has crucial portions shot in Bangkok and Pattaya. Currently, in the process of censoring, the film is set to hit the theatres on May 27. Kaaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane, backed by Naveen Kumar, has music scored by Arjun Janya.

Shivakumar B K, who has worked as the cinematographer for Anil Kumar’s Shiva 143, has handled the camera work for this film.

