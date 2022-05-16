STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'KGF: Chapter 2' now available for 'Early Access' rentals on OTT

Sandalwood actor Yash-starrer 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', which broke many records, is now available to rent on Prime Video.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Yash-starrer 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', which broke many records, is now available to rent on Prime Video.

With the introduction of 'Movie Rentals' on Prime Video, fans of the 'KGF' franchise can get early access to the blockbuster film before it becomes available digitally.

Beginning Monday, movie fans - both Prime members and non-Prime members - can rent the film for Rs 199 on Prime Video and enjoy this pan-India blockbuster from the comfort of their own homes.

The film will be available to rent in HD quality in five languages - Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Apart from 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', viewers can rent the most recent Indian and international films, as well as a diverse selection of popular films (award winners and franchises) from around the world.

