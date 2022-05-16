STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan Films to present Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' in north India

Kichcha Sudeepa's much awaited pan-India movie 'Vikrant Rona' has got a further boost with Salman Khan Films presenting it in the north Indian market.

A still from Kichcha Sudeepa-starrer 'Vikrant Rona'.

By IANS

The film which promises edge-of-the-seat thrills, releases on July 28.

Salman Khan tweeted, "I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @KicchaSudeep Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema."

'Vikrant Rona', stars Kichcha Sudeepa along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The pan-world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English and others.

'Vikrant Rona' is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

