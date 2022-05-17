Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona making all the right noise

By Express News Service

Kichcha Sudeep’s highly-anticipated film Vikrant Rona is making all the right noises before its release. The film is gearing up for the mega release on July 28. Meanwhile, the makers have now made another significant announcement.

Vikrant Rona will be presented by Salman Khan Films in North India. Sudeep and Salman have bonded over the years, and they have collaborated for the Bollywood star’s Dabanng 3. It is expected that the support from Salman will make a huge difference to the box office performance of the film in the Hindi belt.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the mystery thriller will also be released in 3D. Vikrant Rona, presented by Zee Studios, is produced by Manjunath Gowda’s Shanlini Artss banner and Alankar Pandian’s Invenio Origins.

The film, featuring Sudeep as a cop, also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jaqueline Fernandez in prominent roles. It will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is also expected to be released in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Vikrant Rona has already made a good overseas business as One Twenty 8 Media has bought the releasing rights for a whopping amount. Makers claim that it’s a record price for a Kannada film. Vikrant Rona has music by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by William David.