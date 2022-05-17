Sachin Ravi to direct and produce Shivarajkumar’s next  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Avane Srimannarayana director Sachin Ravi was set to helm Shivarajkumar in an action-packed spy thriller. Now, it has come to light that Sachin Ravi himself will be producing the film under his home banner and in collaboration with a Corporate company. The film, which was earlier titled Ashwatthama, will now undergo a title change, and an official announcement with other details is expected to be out soon.

Sachin Ravi with Shivarajkumar

Confirming the news to CE, Sachin said, “This is going to be a fictional story based on the immortal character Ashwatthama, from the Hindu mythology, living in the present timeline. The film is going to be an action-packed spy thriller.” The director mentioned that the story was written by him while he was filming ASN. “The film will deal with relationships throughout Ashwatthama’s life, and how he’d take on evil.”

Sachin also reveals that he wants to come up with a superhero franchise, which will be VFX-heavy, and he will begin with Ashwatthama. “I want to continue the series by bringing other immortals to the world. I plan to introduce my next immortal character at the end of this film, which will lead to the franchise.”

Shivarajkumar, who is currently shooting for his 125th film, Vedha, will begin shooting for Yogaraj Bhat-Rockline Venkatesh’s next . The Sachin Ravi film will likely begin in September. Apart from this, Shivanna has been approached to play a pivotal role in Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Thalaivar 169, and an official update is awaited.