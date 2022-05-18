‘Bagheera is one of the best subjects that has come my way’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sriimurali is all excited to commence shooting for Bagheera, the muhurath of which will be taking place on May 20. The much-anticipated multilingual project, backed by Hombale Films, will be directed by Dr. Suri of Lucky fame.

What makes it all the more interesting is that the story is written by Prashanth Neel, who made his directorial debut with the Sriimurali-starrer Ugramm. The first-look poster, which featured Sriimurali in a rugged cop avatar, had the tagline 'When society becomes a jungle.. and only one predator roars for justice’. The actor had particularly taken time to prepare for the role.

Speaking to us ahead of the muhurath, Sriimurali expressed his excitement to begin shooting for Bagheera. “We will kickstart shooting with a small schedule this month. Bagheera is one of the best projects to have come my way, and it has helped me to prepare for the role. The team has been working on this project for over two years now.

After Ugramm, I hope people will like me in this character,” the actor tells us. Sriimurali says that he is confident with his team and has a strong belief in the subject. “If a story is coming from ‘my’ Prashanth Neel, it is a different feeling altogether. He knows my strengths and weaknesses and gives the best for me. I trust him completely, and executing his vision means a lot to me,” says the actor.

As for working with Dr. Suri, Sriimurali says he and the director were supposed to collaborate on a boxing-based subject in 2015, but did not take off. “I know Suri is energetic, and I like his convictions when it comes to his vision. It would be interesting to be on the sets with him,” says Sriimurali. Not wanting to divulge details about the film, Sriimurali says, “I will not let you down. I’m happy that I got this project, and want to work towards it, and do better. With Bagheera, I intend to make everyone proud.”