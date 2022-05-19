Rukmini Vasanth takes up surfing for Baanadariyalli

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the female lead in Ganesh starrer Baanadariyalli, will be seen doing adventure surfing in the film. The actor is currently getting trained in the sport for her character Leela.

Rukmini, who is currently in Mangaluru to learn the sport, says, “I can swim, but I always feared water. However, a couple of years ago my cousins got me into scuba diving, which helped me overcome the phobia. When Preetham mentioned that the story demanded me to learn surfing, I jumped to it.

I have just wrapped up day 2 of my training and learned the basics. I’m sure the sport will be addictive once I master it.” The makers of Baanadariyalli had recently unveiled the first look of Ganesh in two looks: A surfer and a traveller sitting in an African forest. The film also features Reeshma Nanaiah as the other female lead. She will be seen playing a freelance photographer in the film.

The story of Baanadariyalli is written by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman and has a screenplay by Preetham Gubbi. The film has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi. The dialogues for the film is penned by Maasti.