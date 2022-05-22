STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel shares collage poster of his movies, leaves audience guessing

The statement of producer Vijay Kiragandoor of Hombale Films that 'KGF: Chapter 3' would have superheroes like Hollywood has piqued interest.

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Prashanth Neel has shared a post on social media which contains the collage photo of his three projects.

Prashanth Neel has shared a post on social media which contains the collage photo of his three projects.

By IANS

BENGALURU: A collage poster shared by 'KGF: Chapter 2' director Prashanth Neel has left everyone guessing. Audiences and movie buffs are wondering about the message the star director has conveyed through his poster.

Prashanth Neel has shared a post on social media which contains the collage photo of his three projects. 'KGF: Chapter2' and his upcoming movies 'Salaar' with Prabhas and 'NTR-31' with Jr NTR.

The statement of producer Vijay Kiragandoor of Hombale Films that 'KGF: Chapter 3' would have superheroes like Hollywood has piqued interest.

The fans are also guessing that the characters of all three movies would get connected at one point. The fans are further guessing that the character of Rocky bhai in 'KGF 2' and Prabhas' character would meet in the upcoming movie 'Salaar'.

Fans are also surmising that even the character in 'Bagheera' for which Prashanth Neel has written the screenplay would also be a part of the upcoming ambitious project.

However, Prashanth Neel has not reacted to any comments and speculation in this connection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGF KGF 2 Prashanth Neel
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp