Upendra’s directorial venture to be officially launched on June 3

By Express News Service

Upendra’s comeback to direction not only created a frenzied moment amongst the fans of the Real Star, but it also got the industry folks excited.

The multi-lingual project, which marked a sensation with the title, will be bankrolled by G Manoharan’s Lahari Films in association with K P Sreekanth’s Venus Entertainers.

The makers are now planning to kickstart the project with a grand muhurath on June 3. Confirming the news, KP Sreekanth said, “We as a team are enthusiastic about this project, especially since it is helmed by Upendra, whom we consider as ‘Master of all directors’. This is going to be an Indian film made in multiple languages.”

More details about the title, the subject, and the technical crew is expected to be revealed by the director himself at the launch event.

Meanwhile, Upendra is almost through with the shooting of R Chandru’s Kabzaa, and is said to have left with four days of work. He also has Buddhivanta 2 lined up for release.