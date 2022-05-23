Yasha Shivakumar joins the cast of 'Monsoon Raaga'

By Express News Service

S Ravindranath’s upcoming film, Monsoon Raaga, joins the race to hit the screens on August 12. The shooting of this romantic drama, starring Dhananjay and Rachita Ram, is currently in the last phase, and it is at this juncture that Yasha Shivakumar is brought onboard.

Apart from Monsoon Raaga, Yasha is also awaiting the release of her Kannada debut, Padavi Poorva, and she also has films like Bairagee, Raj Sounds and Lights, Vasishta Simha’s Dantakathe in various stages of production.

In Monsoon Raaga, Yasha will play a pivotal role, and the first look of her from the film will be revealed once the team completes shooting her portions.

Monsoon Raaga marks Ravindranath’s second collaboration with producer Vikhyath AR’s Vikyath Chitra banner after Pushpaka Vimana. With music by Anoop Seelin, Monsoon Raaga has cinematography by SK Rao.