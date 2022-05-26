‘I want to present this 2,000-year-old sport to the world’

By Express News Service

Kambala, a popular rural sport, has caught the interest of a few filmmakers. One of the filmmakers delving into this subject is director Rajendra Singh Babu. Titled Veera Kambala, the subject will give a dramatised account of how this rural sport is integrated with our culture.

The veteran director, popularly known for movies like Nagarahole, Tony, Bandana, and Muttina Haara, is excited to explore a subject on this 2,000-year-old sport. The film will be released in multiple languages including Tulu and English. “We have seen how people across the world enjoy the Spanish bullfights.

Likewise, we want to introduce Kambala to the entire world. There is a strong relationship between man, animal, earth, and nature, which is knitted through the narration,” says the director, who has written the film’s story and screenplay. Vijay Kumar Kodiyal Bile has written the dialogues for Veera Kambala, which is produced by Arun Rai Thodar under the AR Productions banner.

Rajendra, who has set the film in the coastal area, is almost through with the shooting process, except for a court scene. “We are planning to hit cinema halls worldwide in October,” the director reveals.

With Rajendra Singh Babu’s son and actor Aditya, and Radhika Narayan playing pivotal roles, the subject demanded actors from the coastal belt. The film stars Tulu-speaking actors and theatre artists from Rangayana and NSD. Naveen Padil, Gopinath Bath, Rajashekar Kotiyan, Mime Ramesh, Usha Bandari, Bhoraja Vamanjur, Geeta Suratkal, and Suresh Shetty also star in prominent roles. While Manikanth Kadri has handled the music, the cinematography of Veera Kambala will be taken care by R Giri.