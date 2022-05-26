STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Shankar, Archana Jois team up for Kshetrapati

Directed by Srikant Katagi, the film brings together Gultoo hero and KGF actor for a content-based subject based on the agrarian crisis
 

Published: 26th May 2022 09:04 AM

A still from the film

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Gultoo-fame Naveen Shankar and Archana Jois, who has been in the limelight for her role in KGF, are teaming up for a film titled KshetraPati. Engineer-turned-filmmaker Srikant Katagi will make his directorial debut with this film, which is set in Gadag, North Karnataka. 

The makers, who have completed shooting, have revealed the film’s first look on the occasion of Naveen’s birthday. According to the director, KshetraPati is a Sanskrit word, which is the synonym for farmer. The film is based on the agrarian crisis. KshetraPati revolves around the personal journey of the protagonist, played by Naveen Shankar, an Engineer, and his father, who is into farming. Archana Jois plays the role of a journalist. 

While Ravi Basrur will be handling the music for KshetraPati, YBV Shiva Sagar will be taking care of the film’s cinematography. Apart from KshetraPati, Naveen Shankar has Darani Mandala Madhyadolage, Hondisi Bareyiri, and Nodidavaru Enanthare in his lineup of releases. Naveen is also playing the antagonist in Dhananjay’s 25th film, Hoysala, which is backed by KRG Studios. 

