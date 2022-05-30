STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘60 is another big inning’; for  V Ravichandran, who is celebrating his 61st birthday

Revealing a unique poster from his upcoming film, Ravi Bopanna, Ravichandran says, ‘Watch out for a Crazy Premaloka’
 

Published: 30th May 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

V Ravichandran. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Age is just a number for V Ravichandran, who is celebrating his 61st birthday today. To mark the occasion, the poster of Ravichandran’s upcoming film, Ravi Bopanna, comes with the tagline, ‘Karma is Crazy’. The unique poster is made up of the titles of all of Ravichandran’s films, including a line in bold, ‘60 is another big inning’. The multifaceted veteran, who changed the face of Kannada cinema with films like Premaloka, Ranadeera, Yudhakanda, Kalavida, Shanti Kranti, Sipayi, and Ramachari, to name a few is still yearning to reinvent himself with every film. 

Ravichandran, who is currently focusing on his next film, wants his work in Ravi Bopanna to do all the talking. The actor, who is also directing the film, shared that he took the pandemic as an opportunity to reshoot many sequences. “Ravi Bopanna will be a magical, musical, miracle entertainer, and I call it a mature version of Premaloka,” says Ravichandran. This project also marks the 50th production venture of Eswari Production.

Ravichandran says that the narrative pattern will be one of the highlights of Ravi Bopanna. “The film, which has a lot of surprise elements, will also be accompanied by non-stop music, and this will more or less remind you of my directorial debut, Premaloka. Ravi Bopanna also has some simple philosophies in the film that will also make the people think. If the audience opens their hearts, they will surely enjoy this film in a new format,” he says.

Planning to release the film in July, Ravichandran says, “There are a lot of backlogs, and every week we are seeing a slew of releases. I thought I need that space to come back and deliver a hit. But to give a hit, the timing of the release is important. So I’m waiting for the proper time. With post-production in the final stage, I hope to come in July,” he says.

