STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay and Aditi Prabhudeva’s 'Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda'  gets release date

The release date of Dhananjaya and Aditi Prabhudeva’s Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda has been finalised.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay

Dhananjay

By Express News Service

The release date of Dhananjaya and Aditi Prabhudeva’s Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda has been finalised. The romantic thriller that marks the directorial of Kushal Gowda will be out in the theatres on September 9. The official announcement was made by the team along with stills of the lead actors. Kushal made his debut with Kannadakkagi Ondannu Otti. His second outing is set in a fictional place named Jamaliguda. Dhananjay and Aditi Prabhudeva had previously collaborated for Vijay Prasad’s Thotapuri, which is yet to get a release.

Apart from the leads, the film has an interesting cast including Yash Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Bhavana Ramanna,  and Triveni. Meanwhile, Dhananjay also has Bairagee starring Shivarajkumar and Monsoon Raaga slated to release in a few months.

On the other hand, Aditi Prabhudeva has Gajanana Gang releasing on June 3. The actor, who plays the female lead in Mafia, also has another film titled, Alexa, in which she will be seen playing a role of an investigative officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjaya Aditi Prabhudeva Romantic thriller
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp