Dhananjay and Aditi Prabhudeva’s 'Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda'  gets release date

By Express News Service

The release date of Dhananjaya and Aditi Prabhudeva’s Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda has been finalised. The romantic thriller that marks the directorial of Kushal Gowda will be out in the theatres on September 9. The official announcement was made by the team along with stills of the lead actors. Kushal made his debut with Kannadakkagi Ondannu Otti. His second outing is set in a fictional place named Jamaliguda. Dhananjay and Aditi Prabhudeva had previously collaborated for Vijay Prasad’s Thotapuri, which is yet to get a release.

Apart from the leads, the film has an interesting cast including Yash Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Bhavana Ramanna, and Triveni. Meanwhile, Dhananjay also has Bairagee starring Shivarajkumar and Monsoon Raaga slated to release in a few months.

On the other hand, Aditi Prabhudeva has Gajanana Gang releasing on June 3. The actor, who plays the female lead in Mafia, also has another film titled, Alexa, in which she will be seen playing a role of an investigative officer.