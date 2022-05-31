Nabha Natesh’s brother, Nahush Chakravarthi, to make his acting debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nahush Chakravarthi is a new face in the block. Brother of Nabha Natesh (iSmart Shankar, Disco Raja), Nahush is all set to make his acting debut in Shri Ganesh Parashuram’s upcoming film. Produced by Bharath Vishnukanth, the film was launched recently at an event, which had producer Umapathy Gowda, director Chethan Kumar, and Yash Shetty as special guests. An official announcement of the project will be made on July 12, on the occasion of Nahush’s birthday.

Nahush underwent acting training at Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research. He has also trained himself in dance and stunts, and has worked as an assistant director for films like Sankasta Kara Ganapathi, and Family Pack.

The film is directed by Ganesh (also a lyric writer and a short filmmaker) of Bang fame. The upcoming film, which will hit the screens soon. His film with Nahush is billed to be a romantic action entertainer. The yet-to-be-titled project, made by Bharath Films, will have DOP Uday Leela handling the cinematography while Rithvik Muralidhar will be composing the music. Vijeth Chandra is roped in as the editor for the film.