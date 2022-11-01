Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar conferred ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously

By Online Desk

Karnataka's highest civilian award the 'Karnataka Ratna' was conferred posthumously on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava.

Actors Rajinikanth and Junior NTR, as well as Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty were the guests for the event that began at 4 pm in front of the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. However, the ceremony had to get cut in short and was held in a hurried manner due to sudden rains.

Puneeth, who died a year ago, was the 9th recipient of the Karnataka Ratna award.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the award consisting of a full silver plaque and a 50-gram gold medal, to the late actor's wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, in the presence of his brother, actor Shivarajkumar, and other family members.

Several noted personalities from the film and literary world, ministers, political leaders, and legislators, among others, were also present at the event.

Considered to be the Kannada cinema industry's reigning star, Puneeth, the youngest of five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died of a cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46.

The Karnataka Ratna award was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade for his social service in 2009.

Puneeth's late father Rajkumar was among the first recipients of the Karnataka Ratna in 1992, along with noted poet Kuvempu.

Other recipients of the award are S Nijalingappa (Politics), CNR Rao (Science), Bhimsen Joshi (Music), Shivakumara Swamiji (Social Service), and Dr J Javaregowda (Education & Literature).

Puneeth, popularly known as 'Appu' and 'power star', by his fans, made his debut on screen when he was just six months old and went on to win a national award as a child artiste for the film Bettada Hoovu.

He then re-emerged as a lead actor in 2002 and went on to star in 29 films, delivering some big hits.

His last performance in the film Gandha Gudi, released on October 28, 2022, recently made it to the headlines.

