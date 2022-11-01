Home Entertainment Kannada

'Martin', the commercial entertainer climax shot for 40 days

The AP Arjun directorial starring Dhruva Sarja is looking for March 2023 release

Published: 01st November 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dhruva Sarja

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja is currently busy balancing his time at home with his newborn daughter and on the sets of Martin. “I’m still sinking the feeling of being a father. I’m dedicating my evenings after work to my little one,” says Dhruva.  

'Martin', the commercial entertainer directed by AP Arjun is in the last leg of the shoot and it will be completed with a mega-budget climax sequence in two days. Dhruva calls it an out-and-out action film as it demanded him to hit the gym daily with specific requirements.

Interestingly the makers have spent 40 days just for the climax sequence. Arjun, who has roped in Ravi Varma to choreograph the chase scenes and the Ram-Lakshman duo for fight scenes. “The last leg of the schedule had the entire cast and crew participating in the shooting, including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, and Nikitin Dheer. It is being shot in a massive set,” shares director AP Arjun.

The talkie portions of  'Martin', produced by Uday K Mehta will be wrapped in a few weeks and the remaining 4 songs will be shot between December and January. The makers are aiming to release the film in March 2023.

Martin has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Satya Hegde. Dhruva Sarja, who has planned to complete the talkie of 'Martin' by November 15, will move on to director Prem’s KD on November 24.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martin Ravi Varma Dhruva Sarja
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp