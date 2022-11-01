'Martin', the commercial entertainer climax shot for 40 days

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja is currently busy balancing his time at home with his newborn daughter and on the sets of Martin. “I’m still sinking the feeling of being a father. I’m dedicating my evenings after work to my little one,” says Dhruva.

'Martin', the commercial entertainer directed by AP Arjun is in the last leg of the shoot and it will be completed with a mega-budget climax sequence in two days. Dhruva calls it an out-and-out action film as it demanded him to hit the gym daily with specific requirements.

Interestingly the makers have spent 40 days just for the climax sequence. Arjun, who has roped in Ravi Varma to choreograph the chase scenes and the Ram-Lakshman duo for fight scenes. “The last leg of the schedule had the entire cast and crew participating in the shooting, including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, and Nikitin Dheer. It is being shot in a massive set,” shares director AP Arjun.

The talkie portions of 'Martin', produced by Uday K Mehta will be wrapped in a few weeks and the remaining 4 songs will be shot between December and January. The makers are aiming to release the film in March 2023.

Martin has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Satya Hegde. Dhruva Sarja, who has planned to complete the talkie of 'Martin' by November 15, will move on to director Prem’s KD on November 24.



