Home Entertainment Kannada

My role in Raana is in contrast with my debut’

...says Reeshma Nanaiah, who stars alongside Shreyas Manju in  Nanda Kishore’s next

Published: 07th November 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Reeshma Nanaiah, who made her debut with Prem’s Ek Love Ya, feels her second film is equally important. In her sophomore film, Raana, which is directed by Nanda Kishore, Reeshma stars alongside Padehulli hero Shreyas Manju. Talking about the learnings from her two films, Reeshma said, “More than making mistakes and not wanting to repeat it, I want to do better than my last performance. I was looking for a role that was in contrast to my debut, which is one of the reasons I picked Raana. Secondly, I started shooting for Prem’s film when I was 17 years, and I’m 20 now. My on-screen appearance too will have a difference.”

Reeshma plays the happy-go-lucky Priya in Raana, who lives in the present, and enjoys dominating her love. “Priya stands by her love, especially during troubles, and that is her character graph in Raana.” Calling her experience of working with Nanda Kishore as completely different from her first film, Reeshma says, “In contrast with Prem sir, whose voice was heard all the time on the sets of Ek Love Ya, Nanda sir is a very calm director who remains quiet on the sets, and doesn’t get tensed.”  

Apart from her upcoming film, Baandariyalli, which stars Ganesh in the lead, all of Reeshma’s films have mostly newcomers (Raana, Shreyas Manju,  and Dhanveerrah). However, she is happy that her films have been directed by experienced directors like Prem, Nanda Kishore and Preetham Gubbi. 

Talking about Raana, Reeshma says that the team was technically strong. “DoP Shekar Chandru is a fantastic cameraman, and we have music director Chandan Shetty too, who has come with his signature style of songs,” says Reeshma who shares that both Shreyas Manju and her have given their best in their second film. “Within newcomers, there is no ego clash. We didn’t have any hesitancy in communicating, and we could give and take suggestions. It was a healthy competition.” 

Reeshma feels that the kind of films she is signing has enabled her to explore her talent. “Hopefully. the directors see my potential, and good projects come my way. Apart from the project, the story, the people, or the team I work with also play an important role in my script selection,” she says. In fact, Reeshma admits that her entire family (father, mother, and sister) takes a call on her projects. “I was in my PUC when I started my acting career.

They could have easily said no to my passion and asked me to focus on my studies. But they encouraged me and stood by my side. So I’m more than happy to have them be part of the think tank,” says Reeshma, adding, “But yeah, there are clashes between them and me regarding the kind of subjects we choose. We later sit and talk, and take a unanimous decision, and it is only then that I go forward with it. We are a family, who enjoys teamwork.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reeshma Nanaiah Ek Love Ya Nanda Kishore
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp