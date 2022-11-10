Home Entertainment Kannada

I like to be part of love stories: Nishvika

Nishvika is awaiting the reaction of the audience to her role in Dilpasand in which she will be seen in a bold and glamorous avatar for the first time.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Nishvika

Nishvika

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Nishvika calls her character Aishwarya in Dilpasand, “fiery, glamorous, and sassy”. The young actor, who will be sharing screen space with Krishna in Shiva Tejas’s directorial, says, “This character in Dilpasand is very bold and in complete contrast to my actual personality.”

Nishvika says that she enjoyed playing this role which was completely different from Suji, her role as the girl-next-door in Sharan’s Guru Shishyaru. “All my films to date have featured me in a homely look and this is the first time I will be seen in a glamourous role, I’m curious to know the reaction. Moreover, I like to be part of love stories because such scripts offer more screen space, scope to perform, and a lot of attention towards the character.”

Nishvika believes that characters seen on screen are always an inspiration of a personality that has been observed, and people like Aishwarya exist in our society. “There is a reason for Aishwarya behaving in the manner she does and that’s because she doesn’t want to show her weakness. She covers her emotions by behaving sassy and arrogantly. Isn’t that how most of us are? Our weakness is covered with an attitude, and they are seen in different perspectives by others, says Nishvika.

Nishvika, speaking about her method of getting into the skin of her character, says that she does it by understanding her role which comes from discussions with the director and not from taking references. Even then, the actor feels it was a draining character to play in Dilpasand. “I was keen that the character I portray in this film doesn’t hurt the emotions or offend anyone.

Because of playing such a role, working on this film was a whole new experience for me. Luckily, the team was considerate. The role was clearly explained to me and they were open to changes which I recommended and that made me feel comfortable, signs off Nishvika who is waiting for the release of Dilpasand on November 11.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nishvika Shiva Tejas Dilpasand
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp