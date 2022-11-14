Home Entertainment Kannada

Ragini Dwivedi-Shankar Konamanhalli’s next titled 'Bingo'  

Director Shankar Konamanahalli who is making his debut with Shambo Shiva Shankara, which is slated to release on December 16, is set to collaborate with Ragini Dwivedi for his next project. 

Billed to be a suspense thriller, the makers have titled the film Bingo. The film was officially launched on Sunday. “The title Bingo has many meanings, and we want to leave it to the audience’s perspective. As for the plot, Bingo is based on mind games,” says director Shankar. 

RK Chandan, who is making his transition from Tv serials to the big screen, will be making his debut as a hero with Bingo and will be paired with Ragini. Featuring Raksha as one of the leads, Bingo also stars Rajesh Nataranga, Pawan (Maja Talkies), and Vidya in pivotal characters. 

Backed by Lalitha Swamy and Paraam Kusha, Bingo has music by Hithan Hassan and cinematography by Nataraj Maddala.  

