Prajwal Devaraj, Lohith H to team up for the second time

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Prajwal Devaraj and director Lohith H are currently working in Mafia, which is in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, the actor and director duo will be teaming up once again for a project, which was launched with a script pooja on Monday.

Speaking to CE about this project, Prajwal shares, “The story penned by Lohith is not a typical commercial entertainer. It is a horror thriller, which will be a first-of-its-kind film revolving around a time loop,” explains Prajwal. The actor added that he had understood director Lohith’s capabilities while working for Mafia, and decided to join hands with him for another film.

“Lohith’s perspective on making cinema is very fresh. He has that urge, and passion, and always wants to do something out of the box. He just narrated a synopsis of the subject, and I said yes immediately. Horror is a new genre to me, and the characterisation is different. He plans to give me a new look, and there are a lot of interesting things in store for this project.”

Akshay CS and Ravish R, the producers of Devaki and Mummy- Save me, will be bankrolling the project in association with Lohith’s Friday Films. Apart from Mafia, Prajwal Devaraj’s lineup of films also include Gana, Veeram, a project with Dilpasand producer Sumanth Kranthi, and filmmaker Mahesh Handral’s debut directorial.

Actor Prajwal Devaraj and director Lohith H are currently working in Mafia, which is in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, the actor and director duo will be teaming up once again for a project, which was launched with a script pooja on Monday. Speaking to CE about this project, Prajwal shares, “The story penned by Lohith is not a typical commercial entertainer. It is a horror thriller, which will be a first-of-its-kind film revolving around a time loop,” explains Prajwal. The actor added that he had understood director Lohith’s capabilities while working for Mafia, and decided to join hands with him for another film. “Lohith’s perspective on making cinema is very fresh. He has that urge, and passion, and always wants to do something out of the box. He just narrated a synopsis of the subject, and I said yes immediately. Horror is a new genre to me, and the characterisation is different. He plans to give me a new look, and there are a lot of interesting things in store for this project.” Akshay CS and Ravish R, the producers of Devaki and Mummy- Save me, will be bankrolling the project in association with Lohith’s Friday Films. Apart from Mafia, Prajwal Devaraj’s lineup of films also include Gana, Veeram, a project with Dilpasand producer Sumanth Kranthi, and filmmaker Mahesh Handral’s debut directorial.