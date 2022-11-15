Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj, Lohith H to team up for the second time

The duo will be collaborating on a time loop horror subject, which is said to be a first-of-its-kind subject in Indian cinema

Published: 15th November 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Lohith H

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Prajwal Devaraj and director Lohith H are currently working in Mafia, which is in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, the actor and director duo will be teaming up once again for a project, which was launched with a script pooja on Monday. 

Speaking to CE about this project, Prajwal shares, “The story penned by Lohith is not a typical commercial entertainer. It is a horror thriller, which will be a first-of-its-kind film revolving around a time loop,” explains Prajwal. The actor added that he had understood director Lohith’s capabilities while working for Mafia, and decided to join hands with him for another film.

“Lohith’s perspective on making cinema is very fresh. He has that urge, and passion, and always wants to do something out of the box. He just narrated a synopsis of the subject, and I said yes immediately. Horror is a new genre to me, and the characterisation is different. He plans to give me a new look, and there are a lot of interesting things in store for this project.”

Akshay CS and Ravish R, the producers of Devaki and Mummy- Save me, will be bankrolling the project in association with Lohith’s Friday Films. Apart from Mafia, Prajwal Devaraj’s lineup of films also include Gana, Veeram, a project with Dilpasand producer Sumanth Kranthi, and filmmaker Mahesh Handral’s debut directorial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lohith H Prajwal Devaraj
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp