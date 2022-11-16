Home Entertainment Kannada

Komal, Murali to collaborate for Namo Bhootatma 2  

Choreographer-turned-director Murali, who made his directorial debut with Namo Bhootatma (2014), starring Komal, will be teaming up with the actor once again for a film.

By Express News Service

Choreographer-turned-director Murali, who made his directorial debut with Namo Bhootatma (2014), starring Komal, will be teaming up with the actor once again for a film. Titled Namo Bhootatma 2, the project is billed to be a horror comedy and will be the sequel to their previous project, Namo Bhootatma. This will be the third directorial venture for the choreographer who has worked on over 650 songs. 

Komal, a comedian turned actor, famously known for his role in Govindaya Namaha, stars Lekha Chandra, who will star opposite him. Lekha will be seen in the upcoming Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Abbara.

Apart from Lekha and Komal, the cast of Namo Bhootatma 2 also comprises Mimicry Gopi, Mahantesh, Govinde Gowda, Rudresh (Gowli), and Monica in important roles. Varun Raj, a choreographer in Dance Karnataka Dance reality show will appear as a pivotal character.

On the technical front, the makers have Arun Andrews scoring the music and Halesh S (Oh My Love) handling the cinematography. The entire shooting will be held in Bengaluru, and director Murali plans to kickstart shooting for Namo Bhootatma 2 on December 2, before which, the team plans to have a photoshoot on November 27.

