Abbara is a pure entertainer without any messages: Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

Abbara is one of those long-pending films of Prajwal Devaraj, which was completed during the pandemic. However, the actor feels that the Ram Narayan directorial still has good entertainment value and will work in the B and C centres. “I had even dubbed for the film long ago and only one song sequence was pending, which was done recently,” says the actor ahead of the film’s release on November 18.

Prajwal feels Abbara is a pure entertainer with no intended message. “This is one of those films, where you have to just get into theatres and enjoy the movie with no preconceptions. It’s been a while since I have done something like this. Moreover, In the midst of content-based subjects and out-of-the-box stories, I still believe there is a space for such films, which engages all kinds of audiences,” he says.

Abbara is a revenge story with a strong humour side to it, and Prajwal says that even though there is action and features villains like Ravi Shankar, and Shobaraj, among others, none of them are portrayed as negative characters. “There is also a bit of slapstick comedy filled in by actors like Govinda Gowda and Vijay Chendoor, which I feel the kids will enjoy,” says Prajwal, who delves a bit deeper about his role.

“I will be seen in three different characters, and it was more like a triple action film that comes with a lot of twists,’’ he says. With Rajshri Ponappa, Lekha Chandra, and Nimika Ratnakar as female leads, Abbara, made under C & M Movies banner, has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by JK Ganesh.

Abbara is one of those long-pending films of Prajwal Devaraj, which was completed during the pandemic. However, the actor feels that the Ram Narayan directorial still has good entertainment value and will work in the B and C centres. “I had even dubbed for the film long ago and only one song sequence was pending, which was done recently,” says the actor ahead of the film’s release on November 18. Prajwal feels Abbara is a pure entertainer with no intended message. “This is one of those films, where you have to just get into theatres and enjoy the movie with no preconceptions. It’s been a while since I have done something like this. Moreover, In the midst of content-based subjects and out-of-the-box stories, I still believe there is a space for such films, which engages all kinds of audiences,” he says. Abbara is a revenge story with a strong humour side to it, and Prajwal says that even though there is action and features villains like Ravi Shankar, and Shobaraj, among others, none of them are portrayed as negative characters. “There is also a bit of slapstick comedy filled in by actors like Govinda Gowda and Vijay Chendoor, which I feel the kids will enjoy,” says Prajwal, who delves a bit deeper about his role. “I will be seen in three different characters, and it was more like a triple action film that comes with a lot of twists,’’ he says. With Rajshri Ponappa, Lekha Chandra, and Nimika Ratnakar as female leads, Abbara, made under C & M Movies banner, has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by JK Ganesh.