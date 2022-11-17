Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishi’s next to be a comedy drama

Popular dialogue writer Prashanth Rajappa is  all set to make his directorial debut with this project

Published: 17th November 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Prashanth Rajappa and Rishi

By Express News Service

Prashanth Rajappa, who began his career as an associate director, rose to popularity as a dialogue writer. He is now making his directorial debut with a comedy drama featuring Kavaludaari-fame Rishi. Prashanth, who took a break from writing dialogues for a year, put his complete focus on direction.

Talking about the project, the filmmaker says, “I have penned dialogues for over 25 films (Victory, Adyakshya, Ranna, Dil Rangeela, Pogaru). I’m glad to be taking a leap to direction because this is where I wanted to begin my career.” The reason to choose Rishi as his protagonist, Prashanth Raj says, “I like his sense of humour, and he is equally good with emotions. He perfectly fits the role I have sketched in the film.” 

The first-time director has also approached Prakash Belawadi for a prominent character. “I have narrated the story and the characterisation to Prakash sir, and I’m waiting for him to give a nod,” says Prashanth. The makers are planning to hold the muhurta on November 24, and are also in the process of finalising the rest of the cast before they go on floors in January 2023.

“The entire shooting will take place in Bengaluru, and a few portions will be filmed outside the city,” he says. With story, screenplay, and dialogues by Prashanth, the yet-to-be-titled film will have Ashok (Love Birds) as the film’s cinematographer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashanth Rajappa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp