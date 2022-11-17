Rishi’s next to be a comedy drama

By Express News Service

Prashanth Rajappa, who began his career as an associate director, rose to popularity as a dialogue writer. He is now making his directorial debut with a comedy drama featuring Kavaludaari-fame Rishi. Prashanth, who took a break from writing dialogues for a year, put his complete focus on direction.

Talking about the project, the filmmaker says, “I have penned dialogues for over 25 films (Victory, Adyakshya, Ranna, Dil Rangeela, Pogaru). I’m glad to be taking a leap to direction because this is where I wanted to begin my career.” The reason to choose Rishi as his protagonist, Prashanth Raj says, “I like his sense of humour, and he is equally good with emotions. He perfectly fits the role I have sketched in the film.”

The first-time director has also approached Prakash Belawadi for a prominent character. “I have narrated the story and the characterisation to Prakash sir, and I’m waiting for him to give a nod,” says Prashanth. The makers are planning to hold the muhurta on November 24, and are also in the process of finalising the rest of the cast before they go on floors in January 2023.

“The entire shooting will take place in Bengaluru, and a few portions will be filmed outside the city,” he says. With story, screenplay, and dialogues by Prashanth, the yet-to-be-titled film will have Ashok (Love Birds) as the film’s cinematographer.

