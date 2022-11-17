Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

By Express News Service

Govinda Naam Mera, the upcoming Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is set to skip theatrical release and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform made the announcement on Wednesday.

The release date is yet to be announced. The film was initially scheduled to release in cinemas on June 10 this year. The upcoming film is written and directed by Shashank Kaithan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Besides, Vicky, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

The makers of the film released the announcement along with a short video featuring Karan and Vicky. The promo starts with Karan praising Vicky’s “serious” roles and expresses his wishes to see the actor doing “masala roles” and see him as a “fun” actor.

Karan later reveals that their upcoming film will be titled Govinda to which an excited Vicky assumes to be a biopic of the actor. Dismissing it, Karan reveals that Govinda is background dancer in films, and is poor. While Govinda’s wife is cheating on him, he also has a girlfriend residing in Mumbai.

The promo ends with a hesitant Vicky trying to evade from doing the film with Karan, while the latter says it will be an underdog story. As the filmmaker gives Vicky an ultimatum of doing either Govinda Naam Mera or Student of the Year 3, the promo concludes with a shocked Vicky.

Meanwhile, after Govind Naam Mera, Vicky has Sam Bahadur in the making.

Govinda Naam Mera, the upcoming Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is set to skip theatrical release and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform made the announcement on Wednesday. The release date is yet to be announced. The film was initially scheduled to release in cinemas on June 10 this year. The upcoming film is written and directed by Shashank Kaithan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Besides, Vicky, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers of the film released the announcement along with a short video featuring Karan and Vicky. The promo starts with Karan praising Vicky’s “serious” roles and expresses his wishes to see the actor doing “masala roles” and see him as a “fun” actor. Karan later reveals that their upcoming film will be titled Govinda to which an excited Vicky assumes to be a biopic of the actor. Dismissing it, Karan reveals that Govinda is background dancer in films, and is poor. While Govinda’s wife is cheating on him, he also has a girlfriend residing in Mumbai. The promo ends with a hesitant Vicky trying to evade from doing the film with Karan, while the latter says it will be an underdog story. As the filmmaker gives Vicky an ultimatum of doing either Govinda Naam Mera or Student of the Year 3, the promo concludes with a shocked Vicky. Meanwhile, after Govind Naam Mera, Vicky has Sam Bahadur in the making.