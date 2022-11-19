Sapthami Gowda to star alongside Abhishek Ambareesh in Krishna’s 'Kaali'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

All eyes are on Sapthami Gowda, the 'Popcorn Monkey Tiger' actor, who has become a most-sought after name in the state through the blockbuster 'Kantara'. The film directed by Rishab Shetty starring himself in the lead had Sapthami playing a character named Leela. The action thriller, which has been declared a blockbuster, completes 50 days on November 18.

While Rishab is taking a short break in Dubai, Sapthami recently visited temples in Mangaluru along with her mother. Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz about her next film, as she is reportedly being considered by filmmakers from various languages. However, going by the latest development, she is part of Gajakesari, and Pailwaan director S Krishna’s upcoming film, Kaali which stars Abishek Ambareesh in the lead.

Kaali is a romantic period drama set in the 1990s in the backdrop of the Cauvery riots, and the film will be produced under RRR Motion Pictures banner. The director, who was very particular about the female lead’s casting wanted to rope in an able performer, who will also be a good pair for Abhishek. He feels Sapthami Gowda fits the bill in every way, and in all likelihood, the director is considering casting her.

A reliable source states that the director and actor have already met a few days ago had their first round of talks, and Sapthami is said to have shown interest. However, the two are yet to finalise the deal. The director has kept a lot of details under wraps.

When asked Sapthami about her other upcoming projects she shares that she has been approached for a handful of projects, from various languages including Hindi. However, she is currently prioritising Kannada films. “I am in talks with a few directors, and Krishna’s film Kaali has been one of them.

However, it is still at the initial stages of discussion. The one line is interesting, but we need to sit for a few more discussions, before the final nod,” she says. Currently, Abishek is in the last stages of completing the shooting patchwork for Suri’s Bad Manners. The film starring the actor as a cop is expected to be a February release.

All eyes are on Sapthami Gowda, the 'Popcorn Monkey Tiger' actor, who has become a most-sought after name in the state through the blockbuster 'Kantara'. The film directed by Rishab Shetty starring himself in the lead had Sapthami playing a character named Leela. The action thriller, which has been declared a blockbuster, completes 50 days on November 18. While Rishab is taking a short break in Dubai, Sapthami recently visited temples in Mangaluru along with her mother. Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz about her next film, as she is reportedly being considered by filmmakers from various languages. However, going by the latest development, she is part of Gajakesari, and Pailwaan director S Krishna’s upcoming film, Kaali which stars Abishek Ambareesh in the lead. Kaali is a romantic period drama set in the 1990s in the backdrop of the Cauvery riots, and the film will be produced under RRR Motion Pictures banner. The director, who was very particular about the female lead’s casting wanted to rope in an able performer, who will also be a good pair for Abhishek. He feels Sapthami Gowda fits the bill in every way, and in all likelihood, the director is considering casting her. A reliable source states that the director and actor have already met a few days ago had their first round of talks, and Sapthami is said to have shown interest. However, the two are yet to finalise the deal. The director has kept a lot of details under wraps. When asked Sapthami about her other upcoming projects she shares that she has been approached for a handful of projects, from various languages including Hindi. However, she is currently prioritising Kannada films. “I am in talks with a few directors, and Krishna’s film Kaali has been one of them. However, it is still at the initial stages of discussion. The one line is interesting, but we need to sit for a few more discussions, before the final nod,” she says. Currently, Abishek is in the last stages of completing the shooting patchwork for Suri’s Bad Manners. The film starring the actor as a cop is expected to be a February release.