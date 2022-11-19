'Tribble Riding' will be special for a reason, says Megha Shetty

By Express News Service

The year 2022 seems to be ending well for Megha Shetty, who is getting a back-to-back releases. The popular TV serial actor, who marked her silver screen debut with Dilpasand last week, will be back with Ganesh-starrer 'Tribble Riding' releasing on November 25.

“Tribble Riding was the first film that was officially offered to me. I was thinking about taking a leap from the small screen to films then, so it is special to me. However, Dilpasand was released first. I am playing a doctor in Tribble Riding and my character’s name is Rakshita,” she says.

Megha Shetty calls it an opportunity of a lifetime to work with the Golden star, “He is one of the most comfortable co-stars. Tribble Riding directed by Mahesh Gowda is an out-and-out comedy entertainer with lovely songs.”

She is also looking forward to Kaiva, a film by Banaras director Jayathirtha co-starring Dhanveerrah. “2023 also beings with a bang as Kaiva is getting ready for release, and it will be my first film as a solo lead, and I have my hopes pinned on it. I also have Operation London Cafe, another interesting project in the making,” she says

