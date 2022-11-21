WATCH | Trailer of first-ever Kannada biopic 'Vijayanand' out

By Express News Service

The official trailer for Kannada cinema’s first-ever biopic has been released online. Vijayanand tells the story of Vijay Sankeshwar, the founder of India’s largest logistics group VRL Logistics. What started as a single truck operation grew to become one of the nation's biggest networks of organised fleets.

Apart from talking about Padma Shri awardee Vijay Sankeshwar’s struggle to rise to the top, battling bureaucracy and establishing social hierarchy, the film also revolves around his son Anand Sankeshwar's struggle to sustain his father’s legacy.

A still from the film

The trailer for the film was released through a grand launch event organised at the heart of Bengaluru. From the man who inspired the film, Vijay Sankeshwar, his son and producer of the film, Anand Sankeshwar, the director Rishika Sharma, and the cast (Nihal, Siri Ravikumar, and Bharat Bopanna) and crew were present at the launch event.

At the trailer launch event, Vijay Sankeshwar recounted the struggles from the early years of his life and how he came to the conclusion that telling his story might inspire the younger generations of the country. With the Vijayanand biopic being its maiden venture, Anand Sankeshwar hopes that VRL film productions would branch out to produce more quality content. The respective trailers for all the dubbed versions of the film were screened at the launch event.

The grand event was attended by the chief minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, who launched the trailer. He then took the stage to talk about how Vijay Sankeshwar remains an inspirational figure for every entrepreneur and every ambitious Kannadiga. He also talked about the political achievements of the businessman, who was elected as a Lok Sabha member three times.

Vijayanand is also written by Rishika, and stars Nihal R in the titular role while Bharat Bopanna plays his son Anand Sankeshwar. The film also stars V Ravichandran, Anant Nag, Prakash Belawadi, Anish Kuruvilla, Vinaya Prasad, Archana Kottige, and Siri Prahlad in supporting roles. The film is produced by Anand Sankeshwar under his banner VRL Film Productions.

The music for the film is composed by Gopi Sundar who is best known for films like Ustad Hotel, Chennai Express, Pulimurugan, and Take Off. The cinematography for the film is handled by Keertan Poojary while the editing is done by Hemanth Kumar.

Vijayanand distributed by Manjunath Gowda’s Shalini Artss in Karnataka is all set to release on December 9, and apart from the original Kannada version, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

