Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagabhushana to headline 'Tagaru Palya'

Actor Dhananjay, in a recent interaction, shared that his production house, Daali Pictures, will be introducing fresh talents in their upcoming projects.

Published: 23rd November 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nagabhushana ​

By Express News Service

Actor Dhananjay, in a recent interaction, shared that his production house, Daali Pictures, will be introducing fresh talents in their upcoming projects. The actor and producer had also revealed that the next project from his banner is titled Tagaru Palya.

Now CE has learned that the film will star Ikkat-fame Nagabhushana in the lead, and will mark the debut of director Umesh K Krupa. The film is expected to go on floors this December. Umesh, who comes from a visual arts background, has specialised in sculpting and worked as an art director too before assisting filmmakers.

“Having experienced the technicalities of working behind the camera, I always aimed to become a director. It is now finally getting realised with Tagaru Palya,” says Umesh. Tagaru Palya is the name of a famous dish available in parts of Karnataka. “My story happens around a function, and about people, who have a fetish for a certain kind of dishes.

The underlying theme of the film is about life, traditions, and rooted culture,” says Umesh. Wanting to explore a raw and realistic subject, Umesh has done a location recce, and roped in a few actors including Rangayana Raghu, Tara, and Sharath Lohitashwa.

“Tagaru Palya is made on a big canvas, and we are planning to bring on board 35 noted actors to play pivotal roles,” As for Dhananjay playing a role in Tagaru Palya, Umesh says that nothing has been discussed about it with the actor yet, and they will have a clearer picture once the project goes on floors. With music by Vasuki Vaibhav, Tagaru Palya will have cinematography by SK Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagabhushana Actor Dhananjay Tagaru Palya
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp