Nagabhushana to headline 'Tagaru Palya'

By Express News Service

Actor Dhananjay, in a recent interaction, shared that his production house, Daali Pictures, will be introducing fresh talents in their upcoming projects. The actor and producer had also revealed that the next project from his banner is titled Tagaru Palya.

Now CE has learned that the film will star Ikkat-fame Nagabhushana in the lead, and will mark the debut of director Umesh K Krupa. The film is expected to go on floors this December. Umesh, who comes from a visual arts background, has specialised in sculpting and worked as an art director too before assisting filmmakers.

“Having experienced the technicalities of working behind the camera, I always aimed to become a director. It is now finally getting realised with Tagaru Palya,” says Umesh. Tagaru Palya is the name of a famous dish available in parts of Karnataka. “My story happens around a function, and about people, who have a fetish for a certain kind of dishes.

The underlying theme of the film is about life, traditions, and rooted culture,” says Umesh. Wanting to explore a raw and realistic subject, Umesh has done a location recce, and roped in a few actors including Rangayana Raghu, Tara, and Sharath Lohitashwa.

“Tagaru Palya is made on a big canvas, and we are planning to bring on board 35 noted actors to play pivotal roles,” As for Dhananjay playing a role in Tagaru Palya, Umesh says that nothing has been discussed about it with the actor yet, and they will have a clearer picture once the project goes on floors. With music by Vasuki Vaibhav, Tagaru Palya will have cinematography by SK Rao.

