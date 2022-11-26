Pramod’s 'Bond Ravi' to release on December 9

By Express News Service

Pramod-starrer Bond Ravi is set to hit the theatres on December 9. On Friday, the team confirmed the release date by sharing a new poster. Debutant Prajwal SP is directing the film. Billed as a romantic-action entertainer, Bond Ravi has Kajal Kunder as the female lead. Ravi Kale, Ravi Prakash, Shobraj, and Vijay Chendoor also star in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Narasimha Murthy under the banner of Life Line Films, has music by Mano Murthy (Mungaru Male) and cinematography by KS Chandrashekar. Meanwhile, Pramod is also part of the upcoming Prabhas-Prashanth Neel film, Salaar. Besides this, the actor also has English Manja and Bhuvanam Gaganam at different stages of production.