Home Entertainment Kannada

Pramod’s 'Bond Ravi' to release on December 9

Pramod-starrer Bond Ravi is set to hit the theatres on December 9. On Friday, the team confirmed the release date by sharing a new poster. Debutant Prajwal SP is directing the film.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Pramod

Actor Pramod

By Express News Service

Pramod-starrer Bond Ravi is set to hit the theatres on December 9. On Friday, the team confirmed the release date by sharing a new poster. Debutant Prajwal SP is directing the film.

Billed as a romantic-action entertainer, Bond Ravi has Kajal Kunder as the female lead. Ravi Kale, Ravi Prakash, Shobraj, and Vijay Chendoor also star in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Narasimha Murthy under the banner of Life Line Films, has music by Mano Murthy (Mungaru Male) and cinematography by KS Chandrashekar.

Meanwhile, Pramod is also part of the upcoming Prabhas-Prashanth Neel film, Salaar. Besides this, the actor also has English Manja and Bhuvanam Gaganam at different stages of production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Bond Rav Romantic-action
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp