Prem’s daughter Amrutha to debut with Tagaru Palya

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had recently reported that Nagabhushana is set to star in Dhananjay’s third production, Tagaru Palya. Made under Daali Pictures, Tagaru Palya marks the directorial debut of Umesh K Krupa.

With the film set to go on floors this December, the makers are in the process of finalising the cast, and the latest is that Amrutha Prem, the daughter of well-known Kannada actor Prem (Nenapirali) will debut with this project. Recently, Prem’s son, Ekanth, made a mark with Sharan’s Guru Shishyaru.

Though cinema was not in Amrutha’s mind anytime soon, she was into doing reels on social media, and the director spotted her in a video shared by her father on his social media accounts. “Dhananjay, who is producing the film called me and said that he was keen to cast my daughter for a film made under his banner. I heard the story, and it was a realistic subject. Moreover, I was happy for her to be getting that perfect launchpad in a good film, and a well-known banner,” says Prem.

Talking about the film, Umesh says, “Tagaru Palya is a rural subject, revolving around a function, and villagers who cook food at the temple premises and offer it to the deity. The film will reflect life, traditions, and rooted culture.”

About casting Prem’s daughter, director Umesh said that he was looking for a fresh face, and Amrutha fit the bill. “She will be seen alongside Nagabhushana and has a strong character, and she will have a lot of scope to perform,” says Umesh.

Apart from Nagabhushana and Amrutha, Tagaru Palya also stars Tara, Rangayana Raghu, and Sharath Lohitashwa. With Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music, Tagaru Palya’s cinematography will be by SK Rao.

We had recently reported that Nagabhushana is set to star in Dhananjay’s third production, Tagaru Palya. Made under Daali Pictures, Tagaru Palya marks the directorial debut of Umesh K Krupa. With the film set to go on floors this December, the makers are in the process of finalising the cast, and the latest is that Amrutha Prem, the daughter of well-known Kannada actor Prem (Nenapirali) will debut with this project. Recently, Prem’s son, Ekanth, made a mark with Sharan’s Guru Shishyaru. Though cinema was not in Amrutha’s mind anytime soon, she was into doing reels on social media, and the director spotted her in a video shared by her father on his social media accounts. “Dhananjay, who is producing the film called me and said that he was keen to cast my daughter for a film made under his banner. I heard the story, and it was a realistic subject. Moreover, I was happy for her to be getting that perfect launchpad in a good film, and a well-known banner,” says Prem. Talking about the film, Umesh says, “Tagaru Palya is a rural subject, revolving around a function, and villagers who cook food at the temple premises and offer it to the deity. The film will reflect life, traditions, and rooted culture.” About casting Prem’s daughter, director Umesh said that he was looking for a fresh face, and Amrutha fit the bill. “She will be seen alongside Nagabhushana and has a strong character, and she will have a lot of scope to perform,” says Umesh. Apart from Nagabhushana and Amrutha, Tagaru Palya also stars Tara, Rangayana Raghu, and Sharath Lohitashwa. With Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music, Tagaru Palya’s cinematography will be by SK Rao.