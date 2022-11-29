Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravichandran, NS Rajkumar collaborate for the third time

The actor and producer are going with a fresh team of technicians and will have ad filmmaker, Anees, marking his directorial debut in Kannada with this project

Published: 29th November 2022 08:46 AM

Ravichandran and N S Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Crazy Star Ravichandran and producer NS Rajkumar, are set to work together for the third time after Crazy Star, and Kannadiga. 

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the Kannada debut of Tamil filmmaker Aneesh, who has worked on a couple of films and many ads. 

The film will have music composed by Karthikeyan, and cinematographer Sathish will be handling the camerawork.

According to a source close to the team, the project will be a family entertainer, and Ravichandran, is set to play a role that he has never played before in his stellar career.

With the film expected to go on floors in December, the makers are busy with the casting process. 

Meanwhile, Ravichandran has an interesting lineup of films ready for release, including Rishika Sharma’s Vijayanand biopic and Darshan-starrer, Kranti, which will feature him in pivotal characters.

