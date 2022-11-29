Home Entertainment Kannada

S Krishna’s Kaali formally launched with the muhurat pooja

The love story with the Cauvery riot in the backdrop stars Abishek Ambareesh and Sapthami Gowda

Director Krishna, Swapna and team Kaali at the muhurath

By Express News Service

Pailwaan director S Krishna’s next, Kaali, is set to star Bad Manners actor Abishek Ambareesh. and Kantara-fame Sapthami Gowda in the leads. 

The makers had the script pooja a few days ago, and the film was officially launched on Monday with a simple muhurath in the presence of lead actors, producers and technicians. 

Sapthami Gowda and Abishek Ambareesh 

Kaali is a love story of a Kannada Boy and a Tamil Girl set in the 1990s background of the Cauvery riots. State award winner S Krishna, who has worked as DoP in more than 25 films, and has delivered hits like Gajakesari, starring Yash, and Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan dedicates his second project to Puneeth Rajkumar.

Kaali is the third project made under Krishna’s home banner, RRR Motions pictures.  “Our production house has made its presence on television over the last 8 years with mega-hit serials, and our first production venture was with Sudeep’s Pailwaan. If all had gone well, our second venture would have been with Puneeth Rajkumar, which could not take off due to his untimely demise. So  our second project will stay vacant, as a tribute to him,” shares Krishna.

Backed by Swapna Krishna, the makers are finalising the rest of the cast of Kaali before going on floors. 
Meanwhile, Abishek Ambareesh is currently busy shooting a song and some patchwork for Suri’s Bad Manners.

