'2nd Life' to highlight the importance of stem cells, says actor Adarsh Gunduraj

The suspense thriller directed by Raju Devasanda is set to release on December 2

Published: 30th November 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:31 AM

By Express News Service

2nd Life marks the second outing of actor Adarsh Gunduraj, who made his debut with Swartharatna. The chartered accountant-turned-hero will headline the multilingual suspense social thriller, which is backed by Jayanna Films and Shukra Films.

The film, which is slated for a December 2 release, is directed by Raju Devasandra (Gosi Gang and Kahle Kadu ) and will feature Sindhu Rao and Shiv Pradeep in pivotal roles.

“2nd Life highlights the importance of storing stem cells at the time of delivery of babies, and my role is in stark contrast from my first film,” says Adarsh, who adds that the film about stem cells is not just a unique thought but is a socially relevant topic. 

“I’m hopeful the audience has a message to take away from my film,” says the actor. With music by Arav Rishik and cinematography by Ramesh Koira, 2nd Life is shot in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and has National award winner Vikram More choreographing the stunts.
 

