Sunny Leone part of Upendra’s UI?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra’s directorial comeback, UI, is currently on floors, and the shooting is underway at a rigorous pace. However, apart from Upendra and Murali Krishna, none of the other cast members was announced by the makers.

According to reports, Nidhi Subaiah, Indrajit Lankesh, Prasant Sambargi, and Om Saiprakash are part of the ensemble cast in cameo roles.

Now, we have learned that actor Sunny Leone is set to play a pivotal role in the film. According to our source, Sunny, who has appeared in a special dance number in films like DK and Champion, was recently in Bengaluru to shoot a few crucial scenes for UI. But the team is tight-lipped about Sunny Leone’s inclusion in the project.

UI, which was launched with much fanfare in June, marks the return of Upendra to direction after a 7-year gap. The film is backed by G Manoharan’s Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth’s Venus Entertainers.

KGF art director Shivakumar has been roped in for the project, which will have cinematography by Prajwal

The rest of the details about the cast and crew, including the music director and other leads, are awaited.

