Sonu Sood to headline 'Sreemanta'

By Express News Service

Sonu Sood, who was last seen in the role of Arjuna in Darshan’s Kurukshetra (2019), is back to headline a project after a hiatus. The actor is set to play the lead in writer-director Hassan Ramesh’s directorial debut, Sreemanta.

Talking about the film, which puts the spotlight on the life of farmers in today’s times, Hassan says, “How technology has neglected this sector has been explored in this subject, which also has commercial elements.’’ The first song, Male Munidare Santha, was released recently.

The highlight of the song is it is rendered by the late S P Balasubrahmanyam. Sreemanta has an ensemble cast featuring Vaishnavi Chandran, Vaishnavi Patwardhan, Kalyani, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Charan Raj, Sadhu Kokila, Raju Thalikote and Ravishankar Gowda in prominent characters. Interestingly, Sreemanta has veteran music director Hamsalekha associated with the project.

