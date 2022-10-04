Actor Abishek Ambareesh to star as police officer Rudra in 'Bad Manners'

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Abishek Ambareesh’s birthday, the makers of Bad Manners released an action-packed teaser, which received an overwhelming response from the audience. The teaser introduces us to police officer Rudra, played by Abishek in the Suri directorial.

Bad Manners also stars Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar. Known for his films like Duniya, Tagaru, and Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Suri’s upcoming film has raised expectations among the audience.

The post-production of Bad Manners is currently underway, and the team are yet to shoot the introduction song and a few patchwork scenes. The intro track will be choreographed by Dhanu and will be shot from October 10.

With Charan Raj composing the music, Bad Manners has cinematography by Shekar S. Meanwhile, Abishek is also gearing up for director Krishna’s upcoming film, Kaali, which will begin shooting this November. He is also collaborating with director Mahesh Kumar and producer Rockline Venkatesh for the project, tentatively titled AA04, which will go on floors in January.

