Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Abishek Ambareesh to star as police officer Rudra in 'Bad Manners'

The teaser of the Suri directorial was released on the actor's birthday.

Published: 04th October 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Abishek Ambareesh. (File Photo)

Sandalwood actor Abishek Ambareesh. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Abishek Ambareesh’s birthday, the makers of Bad Manners released an action-packed teaser, which received an overwhelming response from the audience. The teaser introduces us to police officer Rudra, played by Abishek in the Suri directorial.

Bad Manners also stars Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar. Known for his films like Duniya, Tagaru, and Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Suri’s upcoming film has raised expectations among the audience.

The post-production of Bad Manners is currently underway, and the team are yet to shoot the introduction song and a few patchwork scenes. The intro track will be choreographed by Dhanu and will be shot from October 10.

With Charan Raj composing the music, Bad Manners has cinematography by Shekar S. Meanwhile, Abishek is also gearing up for director Krishna’s upcoming film, Kaali, which will begin shooting this November. He is also collaborating with director Mahesh Kumar and producer Rockline Venkatesh for the project, tentatively titled AA04, which will go on floors in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abishek Ambareesh Bad Manners Rachita Ram Priyanka Kumar Duniya Suri
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp