Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Krishna’s 'Dil Pasand' to hit theatres on November 11

The Shiva Tejas directorial also stars Nishvika Naidu and Megha Shetty

Published: 04th October 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie 'Dil Pasand'

A still from the movie 'Dil Pasand'

By Express News Service

Director Shiva Tejas’ romantic comedy, Dil Pasand, which brings together Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, and Megha Shetty in the lead roles, is set to hit the theatres on November 11.

A teaser of the film was released on Monday and features Krishna's character being caught between two girls played by Nishvika and Megha.

According to Shiva Tejas, Dilpasand, which is named after a sweet, captures today's trending lifestyle among youngsters and is brought out through a fun-filled entertainer.

Dil Pasand also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Aruna Balraj, and Giri Shivanna in pivotal roles. The film, backed by Sumanth Kranthi under the Rashmi Films banner, has music by Arjun Janya, and cinematography by Shekar Chandra

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiva Tejas Dil Pasand Krishna
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp