Actor Krishna’s 'Dil Pasand' to hit theatres on November 11

By Express News Service

Director Shiva Tejas’ romantic comedy, Dil Pasand, which brings together Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, and Megha Shetty in the lead roles, is set to hit the theatres on November 11.

A teaser of the film was released on Monday and features Krishna's character being caught between two girls played by Nishvika and Megha.

According to Shiva Tejas, Dilpasand, which is named after a sweet, captures today's trending lifestyle among youngsters and is brought out through a fun-filled entertainer.

Dil Pasand also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Aruna Balraj, and Giri Shivanna in pivotal roles. The film, backed by Sumanth Kranthi under the Rashmi Films banner, has music by Arjun Janya, and cinematography by Shekar Chandra

