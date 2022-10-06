Home Entertainment Kannada

Actors Priyanka Upendra, Priyamani, Chaya Singh come together for Gautam’s 'Khaimara'

Priyanka  Upendra’s upcoming film with director Gautam VP, finally went on floors on the occasion of Vijayadasami.

Published: 06th October 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Upendra

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra’s upcoming film with director Gautam VP finally went on floors on the occasion of Vijayadasami. Titled Khaimara, the project is billed to be a horror film, which also stars Priyamani and Chaya Singh in prominent roles along with Vinay Gowda.

Gautam, the nephew of noted filmmaker P Vasu, made his directorial debut with the Tamil film, 7 Naatkal. Khaimara will mark his debut in Kannada.

Backed by V Mathiyalagan, Khaimara will also have the producer play an important character.

The project has music by Guru Kiran, cinematography by Manigandan, and editing by Srikanth. The makers will begin shooting in Bengaluru on October 10.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has various projects including Detective Teekshna, Life is Beautiful, Miss Nandini, and Ugravatara in different stages of production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka  Upendra Gautam VP Priyamani Chaya Singh Khaimara
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp