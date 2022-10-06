Actors Priyanka Upendra, Priyamani, Chaya Singh come together for Gautam’s 'Khaimara'

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra’s upcoming film with director Gautam VP finally went on floors on the occasion of Vijayadasami. Titled Khaimara, the project is billed to be a horror film, which also stars Priyamani and Chaya Singh in prominent roles along with Vinay Gowda.

Gautam, the nephew of noted filmmaker P Vasu, made his directorial debut with the Tamil film, 7 Naatkal. Khaimara will mark his debut in Kannada.

Backed by V Mathiyalagan, Khaimara will also have the producer play an important character.

The project has music by Guru Kiran, cinematography by Manigandan, and editing by Srikanth. The makers will begin shooting in Bengaluru on October 10.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has various projects including Detective Teekshna, Life is Beautiful, Miss Nandini, and Ugravatara in different stages of production.

