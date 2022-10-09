Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF' and 'Kantara' makers announce next 'Dhoomam' ft Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali

'Dhoomam', is to be directed by Pawan Kumar who is known for his unique storytelling and for helming acclaimed films like 'Lucia' and 'U Turn'.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

BENGALURU: After the resounding success of their new release 'Kantara', the makers of 'KGF', Hombale Films are getting ready to produce their next project, 'Dhoomam' starring Fahadh Faasil and National Award winner Aparna Balamurali.

The production house Hombale Films took to their Twitter handle to share the muhurat shots of their new movie.

Speaking at the muhurat, the producer Vijay Kiragandur said: "We are delighted with our association with Fahadh and Aparna. Dhoomam has a unique storyline which is different from all the genres of traditional cinema. Director Pawan Kumar has worked on the script for several months and we believe this is going to cause frenzy among the fans. We are very excited for this upcoming movie with a solid cast and crew by our side'."

'Dhoomam', is to be directed by Pawan Kumar who is known for his unique storytelling and for helming acclaimed films like 'Lucia' and 'U Turn'.

'Dhoomam', a thriller, will be released in 4 languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The film marks the second announcement from Hombale Films into the Malayalam film industry, after the grand announcement of 'Tyson' earlier.

Apart from Fahadh and Aparna, the movie stars Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, and Nandhu in pivotal roles.

The music for the movie will be given by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography will be done by celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram.

National award-winners Anees Nadodi (Production Design) and Poornima Ramaswamy (Costume Design) have also been roped in for the interesting project.

Last month, the filmmakers released an intense poster, revealing the title of the movie. It was captioned: "What you sow, so shall you reap".

According to the makers, the film promises to be a racy fast-paced thriller with an intensive plot.

The movie is set for a summer release and will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Kerala.

The production house has already produced 2 cult classics this year with 'KGF Chapter 2' and their latest release 'Kantara'.

Their other mega project 'Salaar', starring Prabhas is due for a release in September 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhoomam Fahadh Faasil Aparna Balamurali Kantara KGF Hombale Films
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, dies at 82
Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)
At Delhi event, BJP MP Parvesh Verma calls for 'total boycott' of a community 
Image used for representational purpose only.
Wives of dons likely to rule in Bihar bypolls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a solar-powered 3D projection mapping and heritage lighting show at Sun Temple in Mehsana district. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat’s Modhera is India’s first fully-solar village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp