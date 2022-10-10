Home Entertainment Kannada

Chandan Shetty, Apurva team up for Sutradhari

Rapper-tur ned-actor Chandan Shetty, who is making his debut as a lead actor with Sujay Shastry's upcoming comedy, Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala, has signed his second film.

Published: 10th October 2022

By Express News Service

Titled Sutradhari, the film will be directed by debutant Kiran Kumar, who will also be appearing in the pivotal role of an investigator in this whodunit thriller.

Produced by Navarasan, the shooting of Sutradhari will begin on October 10. Sutradhari will have Apurva (Apoorva, Victory 2 Krishna Talkies, Purushotama ) playing the female lead, and senior actor Tabla Nani playing a prominent character.

In an interaction with the media, Chandan shared that his second project involved a physical transformation of sorts, and he is getting ready to become fit for the role. Sutradhari will have PKH Dass handling the cinematography.

