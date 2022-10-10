‘Gandhada Gudi is a tribute to mother nature’

A Sharadhaa By

Gandhada Gudi is set to hit the theatres on October 28, and this project will mark Puneeth Rajkumar's final appearance on the silver screen. The trailer of this adventure docu-drama was released on October 9, and we see the Powerstar and director JS Amoghavarsha taking us through the vibrant landscape of Karnataka.

Puneeth's travel and his tryst with nature as he traverses tough terrains and challenges are showcased in the trailer have caught everyone’s attention. From Kannada celebrities and politicians, including the Prime Minister of India. Narendra Modi, people are sharing their views on the trailer of Gandhada Gudi. PM Modi said, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world.

He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka’s natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour." Expressing his elation over the responses, especially from the prime minister, Amoghavarsha says, "It is a National pride. As a country with 1.3 billion people, we still have tigers and elephants, which other countries can't boast of.

We need to celebrate and take pride in the good things we have, and this message of hope is very relevant in these times" Gandhada Gudi has Puneeth playing himself and the director feels that it is this choice that makes the film unique and raw. "This being his last glimpse, it has become kind of a legacy he leaves behind for all of us. Not in terms of who he was, but what our land is, and what we need to take pride in." The director is happy to have experimented with a new format of filmmaking.

"Gandhada Gudi, which has a tryst with nature, was always planned for a big screen release, and when we saw the glimpses, we were even more firm about the decision. The technology used to make Gandhada Gudi is on par with the world cinema. It is a musical and a family-friendly movie. We wanted Gandhada Gudi to appeal to the kids also, and we ensured that came through while filming."

Amoghavarsha, who shot Gandhada Gudi over a year, says he has hours and hours of content, and it was brought down to 90-100 minutes. Gandhada Gudi is jointly produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions and Mudskipper. The docu-feature film has Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music, and Pratheek Shetty handling the cinematography. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to hold a pre-release event on October 21, and specially designed invitations are being sent to top celebrities and politicians.

