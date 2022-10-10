Jayaram joins the cast of Shivarajkumar’s Ghost

By Express News Service

Jayaram, who was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan, will be making his Kannada debut with Shivarajkumar's Ghost, the actor recently announced on his social media handle.

We had earlier reported about the possibility of Jayaram's collaboration with Shivarajkumar. Directed by Srini, Ghost is expected to go on floors in October. Billed as a heist thriller, Jayaram will reportedly play a pivotal role in this film.

Ghost also features Prashant Narayanan, Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, and Avinash in prominent roles. The film has music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mahendra Simha. Meanwhile, Jayaram has a slew of projects including RC15, Kushi, Namo and Ravanasura, among several others.

