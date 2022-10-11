Dhananjay and team Head Bush go retro for promotions

By Express News Service

If Dhananjay and a bunch of other actors were spotted wearing bell bottoms and travelling in ambassadors, then the team Head Bush would be happy about their promotional strategies.

With the release fixed for October 21, the team including producer and lead actor Dhananjay has left no stone unturned to promote the film. Based on the book My Days in the Underworld: Rise of the Bangalore Mafia by Agni Sridhar, Head Bush is directed by debutant Shoonya.

It is a period drama set around the Bengaluru underworld of 1970. Interestingly, Dhananjay and the other lead actors part of the film have been roleplaying as their respective characters on social media. In fact, photos and videos of them in the retro avatar have become viral.

Stylist Shachina Heggar has customised 100 bell-bottom pants and shirts of that period to add to the promotions of Head Bush. The makers have also hired a dozen ambassador cars for the same.

Ask Dhananjay about this new strategy for Head Bush, the actor shares that the success of such creative promotions for Badava Rascal pushed him to do the same for this project too.

“Today, the audience, is not just waiting for the release date, but also for the promotions of our film. Even fans are bringing bell bottoms back in trend,” says Dhananjay, adding, “No doubt, the film has turned out very well. Every technician and actor has done a brilliant job, and it will be a one-of-its-kind experience for the audience.

These promotions are just to ensure the audience knows about Head Bush. This is one of the attempts to reach out to them. Later it is left to their judgment, and how they want to take it forward.”

The film made under Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies has Payal Rajput making her Kannada debut. Head Bush also has an interesting cast including Vasishta N Simha, Ravichandran, Sruthi Hariharan, Yogi, and Raghu Mukherjee playing prominent roles. The film has Charan Raj scoring the music.

If Dhananjay and a bunch of other actors were spotted wearing bell bottoms and travelling in ambassadors, then the team Head Bush would be happy about their promotional strategies. With the release fixed for October 21, the team including producer and lead actor Dhananjay has left no stone unturned to promote the film. Based on the book My Days in the Underworld: Rise of the Bangalore Mafia by Agni Sridhar, Head Bush is directed by debutant Shoonya. It is a period drama set around the Bengaluru underworld of 1970. Interestingly, Dhananjay and the other lead actors part of the film have been roleplaying as their respective characters on social media. In fact, photos and videos of them in the retro avatar have become viral. Stylist Shachina Heggar has customised 100 bell-bottom pants and shirts of that period to add to the promotions of Head Bush. The makers have also hired a dozen ambassador cars for the same. Ask Dhananjay about this new strategy for Head Bush, the actor shares that the success of such creative promotions for Badava Rascal pushed him to do the same for this project too. “Today, the audience, is not just waiting for the release date, but also for the promotions of our film. Even fans are bringing bell bottoms back in trend,” says Dhananjay, adding, “No doubt, the film has turned out very well. Every technician and actor has done a brilliant job, and it will be a one-of-its-kind experience for the audience. These promotions are just to ensure the audience knows about Head Bush. This is one of the attempts to reach out to them. Later it is left to their judgment, and how they want to take it forward.” The film made under Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies has Payal Rajput making her Kannada debut. Head Bush also has an interesting cast including Vasishta N Simha, Ravichandran, Sruthi Hariharan, Yogi, and Raghu Mukherjee playing prominent roles. The film has Charan Raj scoring the music.