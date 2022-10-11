Shivarajkumar in talks for Dhanush's captain miller?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had recently confirmed that Shivarajkumar was playing a prominent character in Rajinikanth- Nelson’s upcoming film, Jailer. It has now come to light that the Century Star might be starring in another big-ticket Tamil film.

The makers of Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller have approached Shivanna to play a pivotal role in this period drama. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller also features Sundeep Kishan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

The project is currently on floors, and according to our sources, the production house has been in talks with Shivanna, who is one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood. Meanwhile, Shivanna is almost through with the shooting for Vedha except for a pending song, and he has even completed dubbing for the project.

He will soon start shooting for the Srini-Sandesh Nagaraj project, and will also work on the Yogaraj Bhat project with Rockline Venkatesh. If things fall in place, it is expected that Shivanna will give the nod, and an announcement will be out soon.

Captain Miller is set in the pre-independence era and has Shreyas Krishna handling the cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar in charge of the music, and Nagooran taking care of the editing responsibilities.

