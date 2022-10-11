Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar in talks for Dhanush's captain miller?

Speculation is rife that the makers of Captain Miller are keen to have the Century Star play a major
character

Published: 11th October 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had recently confirmed that Shivarajkumar was playing a prominent character in Rajinikanth- Nelson’s upcoming film, Jailer. It has now come to light that the Century Star might be starring in another big-ticket Tamil film.

The makers of Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller have approached Shivanna to play a pivotal role in this period drama. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller also features Sundeep Kishan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

The project is currently on floors, and according to our sources, the production house has been in talks with Shivanna, who is one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood. Meanwhile, Shivanna is almost through with the shooting for Vedha except for a pending song, and he has even completed dubbing for the project.

He will soon start shooting for the Srini-Sandesh Nagaraj project, and will also work on the Yogaraj Bhat project with Rockline Venkatesh. If things fall in place, it is expected that Shivanna will give the nod, and an announcement will be out soon.

Captain Miller is set in the pre-independence era and has Shreyas Krishna handling the cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar in charge of the music, and Nagooran taking care of the editing responsibilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Dhanush Miller
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp