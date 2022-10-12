Home Entertainment Kannada

Vijay Raghavendra, and Sonu Gowda team up for debutant Siddhruv’s Marichi

The film will have Manohar Joshi handling the cinematography and Judah Sandy scoring the music

Published: 12th October 2022

By Express News Service

Seems like Vijay Raghavendra has a penchant for thriller subjects. The actor who starred in Seetharam Benoy and the upcoming Case of Kondana will headline yet another psychological thriller titled Marichi.
Siddhruv, who has previously associated with Kapata Nataka Sutradhari, will mark his directorial debut with Marichi, which features Vijay Raghavendra as an investigative officer.

“Marichi is the name of lord Brahma’s son, and he is considered as Godfather of good and bad, and my film will revolve around that concept,” says Siddhruv, who is bankrolling the project under the SS Rec Productions banner.

The film also has Sonu Gowda playing the female lead, who is said to bring a twist to the story. She is teaming up with Vijay Raghavendra for the second time after Happy New Year.

The makers plan to begin shooting in November and will have Manohar Joshi handling the cinematography and Judah Sandy scoring the music for the film. The cast also includes Aryan, Spandana, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande.

