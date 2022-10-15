Home Entertainment Kannada

'Aba Jaba Daba' gets to the final leg of shooting

Mayura Raghavendra, who directed last year’s Kannad Gothilla, is currently busy with Aba Jaba Daba.

Published: 15th October 2022

By Express News Service

Mayura Raghavendra, who directed last year’s Kannad Gothilla, is currently busy with 'Aba Jaba Daba'. Starring Pruthvi Ambaar and Ankita Amar, the shooting is going on in full swing in Bengaluru, and it will be wrapped up in the next ten days. Speaking to the media, director Mayura said, “I was supposed to do a movie with Rachita Ram after Kannad Gothilla, but it was delayed because of the big budget. Meanwhile, the story of this out-and-out comedy film was ready.

The story needed a good title, which I managed to get right in my home. My brother often says the phrase Aba Jaba Daba to her daughter, which means ‘I don’t know’, and that became the title of my film. The fantasy comedy-drama produced by Anantha Krishna Shastry marks the first collaboration between Pruthvi and popular serial actor Ankita Amar.

The latter plays a singer who is a big fan of SPB. Along with Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, and Babu Hirannaiah, Aba Jaba Daba has veteran actor Urvashi playing a pivotal character. Sangeeta Bhatt is also making her comeback and will be seen in a special role. Giridhar Divan is doing the cinematography and Satish Raghunathan is the music director of this film.

