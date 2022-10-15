Darshan resumes shooting for Tharun Kishore Sudhir's 'D56'

By Express News Service

Even as fans of Challenging star Darshan are awaiting the release of V Harikrishna’s Kranti, the actor has now moved on to the next leg of the shooting of his film with Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

The film, tentatively titled D 56, is produced by Roc kline Venkatesh. While a lot of details about the project are kept under wraps, the first look theme poster of D 56 is out, and we know that the film is based on a real-life incident. The shooting is scheduled in Bengaluru, and later, the team will move to Hyderabad in November for a monthlong schedule.

D 56 also marks the debut of actor Malashree’s daughter, Radhana Ram, who is paired alongside Darshan. This is the third collaboration between Tharun and Darshan after Chowka (the actor played a cameo) and Robert. Tharun also recently marked his debut as a producer with Guru Shishyaru, which has been receiving rave reviews and is doing well at the box office.

Even as fans of Challenging star Darshan are awaiting the release of V Harikrishna’s Kranti, the actor has now moved on to the next leg of the shooting of his film with Tharun Kishore Sudhir. The film, tentatively titled D 56, is produced by Roc kline Venkatesh. While a lot of details about the project are kept under wraps, the first look theme poster of D 56 is out, and we know that the film is based on a real-life incident. The shooting is scheduled in Bengaluru, and later, the team will move to Hyderabad in November for a monthlong schedule. D 56 also marks the debut of actor Malashree’s daughter, Radhana Ram, who is paired alongside Darshan. This is the third collaboration between Tharun and Darshan after Chowka (the actor played a cameo) and Robert. Tharun also recently marked his debut as a producer with Guru Shishyaru, which has been receiving rave reviews and is doing well at the box office.