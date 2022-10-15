Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan resumes shooting for Tharun Kishore Sudhir's 'D56'

Even as fans of Challenging star Darshan are awaiting the release of V Harikrishna’s Kranti, the actor has now moved on to the next leg of the shooting of his film with Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

Published: 15th October 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan with Tharun Kishore Sudhir

Darshan with Tharun Kishore Sudhir

By Express News Service

Even as fans of Challenging star Darshan are awaiting the release of V Harikrishna’s Kranti, the actor has now moved on to the next leg of the shooting of his film with Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

The film, tentatively titled D 56, is produced by Roc kline Venkatesh. While a lot of details about the project are kept under wraps, the first look theme poster of D 56 is out, and we know that the film is based on a real-life incident. The shooting is scheduled in Bengaluru, and later, the team will move to Hyderabad in November for a monthlong schedule.

D 56 also marks the debut of actor Malashree’s daughter, Radhana Ram, who is paired alongside Darshan. This is the third collaboration between Tharun and Darshan after Chowka (the actor played a cameo) and Robert. Tharun also recently marked his debut as a producer with Guru Shishyaru, which has been receiving rave reviews and is doing well at the box office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D 56
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp